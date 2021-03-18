Anoj Singh grilled on why he had meetings about Eskom before joining power utility

The motives of former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh’s private meetings with prospective contractors of the power utility even before he took over, has come under scrutiny before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Singh returned to the stand before the commission on Thursday to testify on allegations that he had aided corruption that involved the Guptas and their associates while at Eskom.

Singh was dealing with his 2015 secondment from Transnet to Eskom as well as controversial contracts he helped facilitate between the power utility and Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey, among other issues.

McKinsey and Trillian have been at the heart of the looting of billions of rands from Eskom with the help of the entity’s top executives.

The commission has heard how Eskom dubiously paid R1.6bn to the two companies for a consultancy project under the stewardship of Singh.

Singh was grilled on why he had held a string of private meetings with McKinsey and Regiments over the business proposals made by Trillian and McKinsey to Eskom, even before he joined Eskom.

“I don’t think there was anything secret about these meetings. They were open meetings and there was nothing sinister about the topics covered in these meetings,” Singh said.