Register for Covid-19 jab, former nurse tells elderly

Limpopo premier says no vaccination without registration

A 92-year-old former nurse, Julia Mphahlele, has called on other senior citizens to heed the government’s call to register for a Covid-19 vaccination.



Mphahlele from Lenting village outside Lebowakgomo, who worked for 17 years as a professional nurse, was one of the first senior citizens to register for vaccination at Tooseng village in Limpopo...