Register for Covid-19 jab, former nurse tells elderly

Limpopo premier says no vaccination without registration

22 April 2021 - 07:16

A 92-year-old former nurse, Julia Mphahlele, has called on other senior citizens to heed the government’s call to register for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Mphahlele from Lenting village outside Lebowakgomo, who worked for 17 years as a professional nurse, was one of the first senior citizens to register for vaccination at Tooseng village in Limpopo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



