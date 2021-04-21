New rules needed for Digital Age
Trafficking in data replacing traditional trade
“Data is now at the centre of global trade,”
“If the United States does not shape new rules for the digital age, others will. China, for example, is promulgating its own techno-authoritarian model, recognising that shaping the rules of digital power is a key component of geopolitical competition,” they warn. “Digital technologies trafficking in data now enable, and in some cases have replaced, traditional trade in goods and services,” the authors write...
