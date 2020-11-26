High costs of data impede empowerment

More needs to be done to make digital revolution a reality

Have you heard of the tale of The boy who harnessed the wind? This is the title of a Netflix film, the story of a young man, William Kamkwamba, from a village in Malawi, who saved his family and his village from famine in the mid-2000s.



He did this by building a windmill to access water to irrigate crops as well as to produce electricity to power lights and small appliances. Although the use of wind for mechanical and electrical purposes using technologies such as wind wheels and windmills dates back thousands of years, it was new to William. ..