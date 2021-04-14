SGBs must be committed to transforming the learning environment

Now that the 2021 school governing body (SGB) elections is upon us, we only expect the talented, competent, visionary and committed to be elected. The Sunday World article (of March 28 2021) by the Gauteng department of education provided an informative synopsis about the SGBs legislative frameworks, including their roles and responsibilities and delineation of the "dos and don’ts".



The roles include (a) deciding on a school’s admission policy; (b) language policy; (c) religious practices; (d) adopt code of conduct for pupils and disciplinary procedures...