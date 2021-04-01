Class and culture clash in global culture of class

Obsession with material things spiraling out of control

Part of our early socialisation as pickaninnies is that many of us want to belong to an in-group. It is pivotal to our understanding of self through experimenting with different social groups and norms. We walk out of our teen age with a better understanding of who we are.



Sometimes we don’t always walk out of the social groups, but we become consumed by the expectations or the glamour of certain other cliques.. These can be even bigger social hierarchies that are beyond our control and affect the way we view ourselves – and no other group can be more overwhelming than the elites of society...