Meet the local brand giving old garments a new lease of life

They then started a relationship based on helping each other’s respective brands prosper and grow. With the skills both had accumulated over the years and a mutual passion for conscious fashion, Cebekhulu and Mohlokoane founded Unknwn Projects.

“Khotso came up with the name because we are always working on interesting things and we’re not always sure how they are going to turn out,” says Cebekhulu, who is part of the collective that sees old jackets turn into tote bags, trousers into on-trend body warmers and even sneakers that are given a new life using materials from a windbreaker.

In 2019, numerous reports found that the fashion industry stood in second place in contributing heavily to global waste. Since then, the industry has come under fire especially for retailers who create quick fashion items using materials that are cheap to produce and buy yet take centuries to disintegrate.

While the shift has been difficult for some bigger brands who have a larger consumer base to feed, smaller bands like Unknwn Projects have capitalised in not only being selective in the materials they re-design but have also created a space where items have a uniqueness to them.