Siyabonga Mtshali shares on being loud, sexy and extravagant

Vogue Nights Ball offers perfect showcase for designer

Being loud and sexy has come to define the eye-catching work of Siyabonga Mtshali’s fashion brand Siyababa Atelier. Based in Johannesburg, the brand creates wearable art pieces that challenge ideas on beauty, gender and sex.



The 23-year-old from the Richards Bay township of Esikhawini in KwaZulu-Natal is constantly looking to collaborate with other young talents, which has seen him as the main designer behind many of the looks that will take the stage at a unique showing of the Vogue Nights Ball themed Fashion Extravaganza...