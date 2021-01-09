Cops nab 'drug kingpin' and seize drugs worth more than R1m in Limpopo bust

Police in Limpopo have arrested a suspected drug kingpin and seized drugs worth more than R1m.

The 40-year-old man was arrested at a house in Polokwane on Friday afternoon.

“Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) and the Tracing Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation after receiving information on the suspect who was allegedly dealing in drugs at a particular address in Polokwane.

“The members then swooped on the premises and discovered large quantities of nyaope, crystal meth and drug manufacturing chemicals worth over R1m,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was possibly the kingpin distributor of drugs to local dealers who were selling on the streets,” Seabi added.

The suspect will appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are continuing, Seabi said.

