Dropping a case doesn't mean crime did not occur
Response to Fresh and Euphonik case not befitting of a nation with high GBV
DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have once again found themselves embroiled in allegations of abuse. The recent victims who have come out add to the long list of allegations against these two individuals, over several years.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has chosen not to proceed with the most recent case against them...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.