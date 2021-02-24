Columnists

Dropping a case doesn't mean crime did not occur

Response to Fresh and Euphonik case not befitting of a nation with high GBV

24 February 2021 - 07:51
Mbuyiselo Botha Gender Imbizo

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have once again found themselves embroiled in allegations of abuse. The recent victims who have come out add to the long list of allegations against these two individuals, over several years.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has chosen not to proceed with the most recent case against them...

