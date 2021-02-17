Wrong that young females have to bear weight of oppression and discrimination that should have been abolished long ago

Conflict on whether women need to build their own organisations for advocacy

I am stuck between wanting women to be their own saviours by advancing the idea that women need to establish more institutions by women, for women. Institutions that will work in redressing past and present injustices that continue to put them at the back end of society. I am also stuck at wanting women not to have to bear the weight of fighting impediments that they had no work in creating.



Having more institutions and organisations that are by women, for women, seems ideal because frankly, the rest of society is failing in reforming institutions, spaces or organisations into being fair, conducive and an equitable environment for women to thrive and be productive. But part of me thinks, “hold on, women should not have to create these institutions or organisations of their own"...