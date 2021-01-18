Columnists

World had wake-up call for us all to always be vigilant against ever-present barbaric element in our midst

Trump's barbarians prove it's not just a black thing

18 January 2021 - 08:24

The insurrection of January 6 in the US has unleashed a wave of condemnation of Donald Trump and the mob he commanded to storm that country’s Capitol.

Unfortunately, the impulse to condemn has blunted the thirst to learn. The discussion that followed the chaos has been less about lessons and more about accountability...

