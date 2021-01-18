World had wake-up call for us all to always be vigilant against ever-present barbaric element in our midst

Trump's barbarians prove it's not just a black thing

The insurrection of January 6 in the US has unleashed a wave of condemnation of Donald Trump and the mob he commanded to storm that country’s Capitol.



Unfortunately, the impulse to condemn has blunted the thirst to learn. The discussion that followed the chaos has been less about lessons and more about accountability...