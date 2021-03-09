Divisions within the party strengthened by corruption, abuse of state power

No light at the end of the ANC tunnel with party as a ticket to quick wealth

It is a mess in that glorious movement of Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and other dignified leaders who had pure intentions to save SA from the brutal apartheid regime.



When the ANC concluded their Nasrec conference in 2017, unity was the order of the day. However, the reality within the movement is the total opposite. The conference brewed and strengthened the already existing factions within the movement, with one faction supporting the new dawn of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the other faction supporting the Radical Economic Transformation of the former president Jacob Zuma...