Eskom Expo underlines need for investment in research

Support needed for young scientists

Investments in science and technology education can bring broad and lasting benefits to communities and shape SA’s developmental trajectory. Opportunities are growing to support young innovators to commercialise their inventions, which will enable SA to evolve from a pure user economy into a global competitor.



This requires a focused approach from both corporates and public benefit organisations and a strong commitment from the government to support such initiatives and create further pathways for growth...