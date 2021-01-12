Schools are controlled environments so are not similar to mass gatherings: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Scientist and chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim on Tuesday expressed his views on whether it was safe to open schools while the country is in the midst of a second wave of infections that is claiming hundreds of lives daily.

He said his biggest concern was the disruptions that would be caused if teachers, other school staff and pupils contract the coronavirus and force schools to temporarily close for sanitisation.

He conceded, however, that teachers and pupils would not necessarily contract the coronavirus in the school environment but could bring it to school from their communities.