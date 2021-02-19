Availability of vaccines promises turning the tide in fight against deadly virus

Ramaphosa's Sona speech gives us hope

Hope is an intangible emotion that is hard to define, yet it has fuelled the aspirations of generations throughout the history of mankind. During the darkest days of apartheid, hope for a just and free society kept the flame of the fight for democracy and freedom alive.



Since the unprecedented start of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 14 months, South Africans and people throughout the world have been united by the hope of defeating the virus and returning to their usual way of life. The relentless spread of the virus across the world, which left many people dead and others without livelihoods as a result of the socioeconomic turmoil, has caused untold hardship and despair...