Citizens suffer when Ramaphosa is attacked

By reader letter - 12 February 2021 - 11:45
The writer says he often wonders when President Cyril Ramaphosa last had a decent sleep.
Image: Esa Alexander

One president who seems destined never to enjoy his presidency is President Cyril Ramaphosa as he is forever putting out fires left, right and centre. I often wonder just when did he last have a decent sleep.

Just when we think he is at the point of weathering the storm that has been raging regarding the acquisition of vaccines for inoculation of the SA population, we are plunged into prolonged periods of load-shedding.

It has long been established that vaccines lose their efficacy if there is interruption in the cold storage cycle. Worst still, is the fact that some of the coronavirus vaccines need to be stored in temperatures as low as -70 degrees.

To make matters even worse, we are told that load-shedding will continue for the next three months, virtually defeating any attempts at vaccination of the nation.

If this is an attack on Ramaphosa's presidency, whoever is behind it, please spare a thought for the innocent souls which will be lost while countries around the world survive Covid-19 once there has been a rollout of the vaccines.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

