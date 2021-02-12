'Energy key to economic recovery'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom's reconstruction has laid a foundation for an efficient, modern and competitive energy company which is central in the country's recovery plans post covid-19.

Ramaphosa said expanding the country's energy generation capacity is one of the key priority interventions of the government's economic recovery following the devastation created by the pandemic.

Last night, Ramaphosa said the restructuring of Eskom into three entities for generation, transmission and distribution is laying the foundations for an efficient and competitive energy system.

Ramaphosa said Eskom is already making progress with its intensive maintenance and operational excellence programmes to improve the reliability of its coal fleet.

He said government will also be initiating the procurement of an additional 11,800 megawatts of power from renewable energy, natural gas, battery storage and coal in line with the recovery plan.