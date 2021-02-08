Sowetan reflects legacy of Biko's Black Consciousness, and is still a community builder even today

Black journalism came of age in Soweto uprisings

Congratulations on the 40th birthday of Sowetan. Its evolution has been over many years. I first became aware of Bantu World through my father, who was a newspaper addict. That was in the 1950s.



My schoolmates and I were allergic to the term “Bantu” to the extent that when we reached high school, which was officially Kroonstad Bantu High School, we scratched and deleted the word on school diaries and wherever we found it printed, and we called our school Kroonstad High School...