Columnists

Forego funerals to save lives

By Sowetan - 14 January 2021 - 07:30

We have to hold back on the culture of attending funerals to support the bereaved and leave that role to close relatives, as these gatherings have become super spreaders of Covid-19.

Attributing the latest hike in infection numbers to funerals, President Cyril Ramaphosa described them as "deathtraps" and urged South Africans to ensure the number does not exceed 50 people in attendance. He said they had been identified as "super spreaders"...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X