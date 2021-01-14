Forego funerals to save lives

We have to hold back on the culture of attending funerals to support the bereaved and leave that role to close relatives, as these gatherings have become super spreaders of Covid-19.



Attributing the latest hike in infection numbers to funerals, President Cyril Ramaphosa described them as "deathtraps" and urged South Africans to ensure the number does not exceed 50 people in attendance. He said they had been identified as "super spreaders"...