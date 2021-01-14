Corrupt minds may be plotting to turn a blessing into a curse

Keeping our wits about us is crucial as we await vaccine

I would really love to be part of the herd right about now. And I’m not talking about herd mentality. I’m talking about herd immunity, or ‘population immunity’ as our beloved president, Cyril Ramaphosa, prefers to call it.



I imagine how I will hear or read the announcement, "The Covid-19 vaccine is now available at a health centre near you!"...