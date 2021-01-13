Trailblazer believed men and boys could be catalysts of change

Bongani Khumalo was a man ahead of his time on GBV

The death of Dr Bongani Khumalo has left me empty, gutted and angry at God to have taken away a father, a friend and mentor. He was an unconventional thinker, a trailblazer, philanthropist and humanitarian. I say this mainly because of his earlier work, that a lot of people may not be aware of.



A lot of the work that is quoted when referring to him is his corporate and government-related work. In the early 80s, Khumalo was part of the founders of the South African National Men’s Forum, an organisation devoted to getting men and boys involved in the fight against gender-based violence and its antecedent factors. He founded this organisation to inculcate responsible behaviour among boys and men...