Group inspires future generations of positive black male role models
Ray of hope as young men challenge status quo of fatherlessness
On December 4, I was invited as a guest speaker at an event organised by Father Fit for Generations, a non-governmental organisation which focuses on helping men across the country to reflect and interrogate their own practices of fatherhood, whether those are healthy or not.
I was quite encouraged by the mission of the organisation that “we are not perfect as men but we are willing to learn and become better men”. For me, this represents a shift, a shift which shows that we are slowly making progress, if a group of young men and women can come together on a Friday evening to discuss the consequences of fatherlessness and its relation to various forms of violence, including gender-based violence. Two young men performed a poem that spoke to the need for men to show emotion towards their children and partners...
