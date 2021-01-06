Women do not dress to please men, more so those they pay to render a service to them

Taxi drivers, the worst terror women face about their appearances in public

It is not the duty of women to manage their appearance to be palatable for men; it is the duty of men and general society to unlearn how it views the bodies of women and girl children. A video of women being chased and harassed through a taxi rank by groups of men because of the clothes they were wearing trended on social media in November 2020.



In 2008, Nwabisa Ngcukana was stripped of her clothes and physically, emotionally and sexually abused by taxi drivers for wearing a miniskirt. According to Ngcukana, then aged 25, a group of men ripped her clothes and stuck their hands under her skirt and into her private parts. This prompted about 300 men and women to demonstrate at the Noord Street taxi rank in the Johannesburg central business district in support of Ngcukana and against the sexual harassment of female commuters by taxi drivers. In November, 10 years later, two young women went through the same experience. However, there are countless other women who share the same experiences of vile harassment within SA’s taxi ranks...