Disabled do not want charity, they want opportunities
We must break down barriers for people with disabilities
December 3 is internationally recognised as a Day of Persons with Disabilities. The world stops and thinks about the ways in which the quality of life for those who live with disabilities can be improved.
This day made me look back 34 years ago, when I got shot by police at a protest in Sharpeville, which led to my paralysis. Thirty-four years means I have lived with my paralysis longer than I have lived without it. And in those 34 years, I have constantly had to navigate my way around barriers. So, it is not one day a year when I and many other people living with disabilities stop and think about these barriers because the world is commemorating this day...
