Move aimed at elevating SA’s tertiary education system to a leading position

SA adopts policy to raise higher education to global levels

On November 6, the SA Policy Framework for Internationalisation of Higher Education was promulgated and became legally binding (Government Gazette no 43872). The innovative policy is a milestone for SA higher education. It becomes effective at a time when rethinking internationalisation in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 is a high priority.



The policy is conceptually on the cutting edge of the internationalisation discourse. It integrates the thinking of several leading experts and has the potential to elevate SA’s higher education system to a globally leading position. Besides, it could become a blueprint for advancing higher education internationalisation in the developing world...