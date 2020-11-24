Move aimed at elevating SA’s tertiary education system to a leading position
SA adopts policy to raise higher education to global levels
On November 6, the SA Policy Framework for Internationalisation of Higher Education was promulgated and became legally binding (Government Gazette no 43872). The innovative policy is a milestone for SA higher education. It becomes effective at a time when rethinking internationalisation in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 is a high priority.
The policy is conceptually on the cutting edge of the internationalisation discourse. It integrates the thinking of several leading experts and has the potential to elevate SA’s higher education system to a globally leading position. Besides, it could become a blueprint for advancing higher education internationalisation in the developing world...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.