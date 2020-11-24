Criminal charge and ConCourt

Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back

He lays criminal charge, is to issue new summons and approach ConCourt in bid to protect the commission’s integrity

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo yesterday announced a multipronged strategy to deal with Jacob Zuma, who absconded from the commission last week.



Not only will a criminal charge be laid against the former president in accordance with the Commissions Act of 1947, but a new summons will be issued and the Constitutional Court approached for an urgent order to force him to appear before Zondo...