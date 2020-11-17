So far the financial sector, education lack structure to inspire self-starter spirit

SA needs systems in place to support entrepreneurship

Nthato Motlana. Richard and Marina Maponya. Habakuk Shikwane. Sam Molope. Thandi Ndlovu.



These are some of SA’s best known black entrepreneurs who come to mind as we commemorate Entrepreneurs’ Day today – a time to pause and reflect on the state of entrepreneurship in our country...