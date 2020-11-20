Columnists

We can't be held to ransom by criminals

By Leader - 20 November 2020 - 09:55

It is disgraceful that our country is descending  deep into lawlessness to the extent that magistrates are intimidated to release people accused of crimes.

Acting chief magistrate Manesa Zondo was reduced to tears in the Delmas magistrate's court on Wednesday as he disclosed that he had received death threats from people who were demanding that he grant ANC official Robert Khaya Segone bail...

