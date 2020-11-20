We can't be held to ransom by criminals
It is disgraceful that our country is descending deep into lawlessness to the extent that magistrates are intimidated to release people accused of crimes.
Acting chief magistrate Manesa Zondo was reduced to tears in the Delmas magistrate's court on Wednesday as he disclosed that he had received death threats from people who were demanding that he grant ANC official Robert Khaya Segone bail...
