Country needs to hold a weekly roll call for the dead

Being born female makes for a risky life in South Africa

The haunting daily media reports of females, young and old, killed during the course of this year should not disempower us, females. I want to believe, this time, that WE are capable of putting a stop to this femicide.



I am still haunted by the sight of my sister, Prudence Mphahlele, allegedly drowned in a bath, when actually strangled, almost a year ago on November 17 2019. I would not sleep for days leading to her funeral...