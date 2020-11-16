Country needs to hold a weekly roll call for the dead
Being born female makes for a risky life in South Africa
The haunting daily media reports of females, young and old, killed during the course of this year should not disempower us, females. I want to believe, this time, that WE are capable of putting a stop to this femicide.
I am still haunted by the sight of my sister, Prudence Mphahlele, allegedly drowned in a bath, when actually strangled, almost a year ago on November 17 2019. I would not sleep for days leading to her funeral...
