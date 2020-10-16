'Nkunzi' of Uzalo releases song about GBV

After taking a bold stand against gender-based violence through the Uzalo TV commercial, seasoned actor Masoja Msiza has composed a song that tackles the issue.



Titled I am a Father, the song, which also features actor and former Uzalo star Xolani Ncobeni, was released yesterday on all digital platforms. The song is a fusion of poetry and a soft Afro-pop sound. The catchy song speaks about the important role that fathers should play. ..