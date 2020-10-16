'Nkunzi' of Uzalo releases song about GBV
After taking a bold stand against gender-based violence through the Uzalo TV commercial, seasoned actor Masoja Msiza has composed a song that tackles the issue.
Titled I am a Father, the song, which also features actor and former Uzalo star Xolani Ncobeni, was released yesterday on all digital platforms. The song is a fusion of poetry and a soft Afro-pop sound. The catchy song speaks about the important role that fathers should play. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.