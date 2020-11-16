Cash and expensive booze flow at Zimbabwean multimillionaire's funeral
Flamboyant Ginimbi gets send-off fit for a king
Zimbabwean socialite and multimillionaire Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s funeral was full of drama, bling, dollars and expensive whiskey.
Kadungure, who died in a horrific car accident last week, was laid to rest on Saturday in his home village of Domboshava outside Harare...
