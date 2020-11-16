South Africa

Cash and expensive booze flow at Zimbabwean multimillionaire's funeral

Flamboyant Ginimbi gets send-off fit for a king

By Patience Bambalele - 16 November 2020 - 07:23

Zimbabwean socialite and multimillionaire Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s funeral was full of drama, bling, dollars and expensive whiskey.

Kadungure, who died in a horrific car accident last week, was laid to rest on Saturday in his home village of Domboshava outside Harare...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X