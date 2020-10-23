Applicants' proposals to be vetted
Solidarity Fund donates R75m to fight GBV
The Solidarity Fund has opened applications for funding to organisations that run programmes to help fight gender-based violence (GBV) and victims.
This is the second phase of GBV support...
