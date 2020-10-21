Columnists

Masina's claims just not true

By Sowetan - 21 October 2020 - 08:39

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina’s latest claims that law enforcement authorities are specifically targeting black people must be rejected as a feeble attempt to undermine processes of accountability.

On Monday, Masina tweeted: “Blacks people must unite, these arrests are targeting abt black professionals and black business. We need to stand up and be counted. Some Whites have been stealing with impunity and they not arrested. It’s now or never (sic).”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X