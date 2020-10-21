Masina's claims just not true

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina’s latest claims that law enforcement authorities are specifically targeting black people must be rejected as a feeble attempt to undermine processes of accountability.



On Monday, Masina tweeted: “Blacks people must unite, these arrests are targeting abt black professionals and black business. We need to stand up and be counted. Some Whites have been stealing with impunity and they not arrested. It’s now or never (sic).”..