ANC Ekurhuleni distances itself from Masina's 'white economy' tweets

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has distanced itself from its mayor Mzwandile Masina's public support of Julius Malema’s view on the collapse of the "white economy".

This came after a regional executive committee (REC) meeting on Tuesday afternoon which was called to make Masina explain his tweets.

It issued a statement on Wednesday as Masina was addressing the co-operative governance & traditional affairs portfolio committee where he also seemed to make a U-turn on his apparent full support of Malema’s views on Monday.

In the committee's statement, it made it clear that collapsing the economy was not ANC policy.

“The REC provided political counsel to the regional chairperson, or the REC as a whole to raise and confine views within the policy position of the ANC.

“In this regard, any perspective or idea that supports the collapse of the economy is not a policy position of the ANC,” said Ekurhuleni ANC secretary TK Nciza. He said ANC leaders, including Masina, must at all times adhere to the policy prescripts of the ANC on social media conduct.