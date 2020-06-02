Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina 'withdraws' resignation threat

“He was not talking to the ANC. He was talking to social media. The ANC is at Luthuli House. He can address us, he can write those things to us. We are an organisation, we are not a social media organisation,” the party official said.

“So that courage he can write it down and express it to us. So you don’t address the ANC on social media. If he wants to address us, he can write to us he knows our address.”

The ANC in the province has also asked Masina and the REC, which met yesterday, to send a report regarding their discussion with him.

Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said they had also requested Masina to send a compilation of his tweets made before and after the ANC rebuked him on Monday in order to dispel claims that he was hacked.

“We said we would prefer a briefing from the REC and secondly from him we requested the statement or the tweet he made before the reaction of the NEC on calling him to order and the ones he did after,” Khawe said.

“I was doing that deliberately because it’s better if I say send it to me. Because you know people tomorrow will say my Twitter was hacked by that time you are far in discussing something and the person comes and says it wasn’t me. So it’s better if as the organisation we ask him to send us your messages and your reaction.”

Deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said the party had discussed his views with Masina but said she was not willing to discuss the conversation in public.

Sowetan however understands that Duarte had taken issue with Masina’s remarks which, according to the party’s statement, confused its constituency.

“The comments and views expressed by cde Mzwandile have been discussed with him. It will be wrong to make this conversation a matter for public debate. I cannot discuss Mzwandile, it is unethical for me to do so,” Duarte said.

However, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said there had been no formal communication from Masina to the party contradicting Duarte.

“I’m not aware of such comments, you must appreciate that in the ANC if there are views expressed by any of our members of leaders which requires the attention of the leadership they will do so through our own organisational structures,” Mabe said.