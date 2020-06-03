ANC Gauteng: Masina's backing of Malema’s call to collapse white economy is closed
The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has declared closed the controversy surrounding Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina for calling for the nationalisation of the country’s economy and ostensibly backing Julius Malema’s call to “let white economy collapse”.
This was said by ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe following a PEC meeting.
Masina found himself in hot water for calling for the nationalisation of “commanding heights of the economy” with Luthuli House – the ANC headquarters - rebuking him on Monday.
The ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson was then hauled over the coals by his own regional executive committee on Tuesday to account for his tweet.
On Wednesday, Masina was grilled about the same issue by the portfolio committee of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) in a virtual meeting.
It was at the Wednesday meeting of the portfolio committee where Masina backtracked and pulled the “I was misquoted” card.
Khawe cautioned ANC leaders and members for engaging in social media views that contradict ANC policy.
The ANC in the province was also satisfied with how Ekurhuleni handled the matter and considered the matter done and dusted.
“The PEC took serious exception to members and leaders of the organisation at all levels who continue to engage in public spats and publicly contradict policies and decisions of the organisation. This ill-disciplined conduct undermines the unity and cohesion of the organisation and it must be nipped in the bud immediately,” said Khawe.
“It is against this background that the ANC Gauteng PEC notes and welcomes the outcome of the special ANC Ekurhuleni REC in addressing the ANC social media policy transgression by its regional chairperson, Cde Mzwandile Masina.
“The fact that the REC correctly gave counsel to its chairperson on when and how to raise his views within the confines of ANC structures is welcomed.
“ANC Gauteng PEC believes that this matter is now officially closed and Cde Masina will be given space to execute his responsibilities as the regional chairperson and the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.