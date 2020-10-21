Four killed in truck collision in Western Cape

Two trucks collided head-on in an accident on the N1 between Beaufort West and Three Sisters in the early hours on Wednesday.

Four people have been reported dead, said Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Western Cape minister of transport and public works, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The road was temporarily closed.

Motorists were advised to use the alternative route Aberdeen-Graaff Reinet-Murraysburg and back onto the N1.

One lane has since been reopened.

TimesLIVE