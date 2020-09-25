Gauteng takes disciplinary, civil action against officials over PPE wrongdoing

Gauteng has already initiated disciplinary steps and civil action against senior government officials implicated in wrongdoing in line with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) progress report, says premier David Makhura.

Makhura said his government received a progress report from the SIU on September 22 about the ongoing investigation into irregularities in the procurement of goods and services related to the government response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

“Details will be announced next week, once all due legal processes have been concluded,” Makhura said.

He reiterated his stance that those involved in Covid-19 corruption and malfeasance — whether they were public officials, public servants or business people — must be brought to justice.