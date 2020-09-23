Gauteng Health receives R322m in PPE donations

“Donations play an instrumental role in the work we do as part of Gauteng’s overall health response to the pandemic and beyond. As we ready ourselves for a possible surge ... in infections in the coming months we will keep on receiving whatever help we can get from generous donors,” he said.

He said relationships with various stakeholders would have to be maintained to ensure they continued beyond the Covid-19 pandemic as the country got ready for the rollout of the NHI. “The Gauteng provincial government is committed to the implementation of the NHI as a system for providing better access to quality health care for all,” he said.

The provincial government is facing a R2bn PPE scandal which led to Masuku and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko being placed on special leave. Masuku’s wife, Loyiso, who is a member of Johannesburg's mayoral committee, has also stepped aside until the ANC takes a decision on her future. The ANC in Gauteng decided to extend their leave of absence by at least three weeks as they deal with the contents of the party’s integrity commission’s report.