Face your shadows from your past and become a better parent

I hope that this article serves as a mirror of reflection, a provocation to face ourselves and tap into the dark, unpleasant parts of our lives that will help us forge forward as better people and better parents.



We often do not question why our own parents or ourselves as parents exert so much anger, force and unreasonable expectations upon children. Some of us may have experienced our own parents being emotionally unavailable, uninterested, and completely removed, not just from us as their children but from society (friends, family and community)...