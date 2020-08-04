Three steps we need to take to take education forward

Here is what we have learnt from coronavirus: We have come to know, in no uncertain terms, that our education system is severely unequal and in parts, broken.

We have come to see and experience that we are trapping the poor in a vicious cycle of poverty; that many children who place their hopes of success on doing well in school, may indeed do well, but that due to flaws in the system, their individual efforts may not be enough for them to emerge victorious on the other side.

Minister Angie Motshekga, we now know that the education system is a supply chain for the global economy. We know that the skills and competencies we should be chasing and teaching should be informed by what is needed and required in the market.

We need an agile and responsive curriculum if we are to stay above board. You may have observed, even before Covid-19, that our curriculum is gravely outdated and that there is indeed a mismatch between what is taught in school, and what is needed in the world.