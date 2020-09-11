School demands R7m to accommodate pupils
The future of 162 unplaced pupils in Gauteng remains uncertain after a school they were meant to be accommodated at allegedly demanded an approval of a budget of R7m to take them in.
According to parents, President High School in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, told them during a meeting that the school needed the money to build six or seven extra classrooms to accommodate the learners...
