What’s the limit for free speech? ConCourt to hear Qwelane case

The court ruled that the constitution guaranteed the rights to freedom of expression “except if it is propaganda for war, incitement of imminent violence or advocacy of hatred based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion and that constitutes incitement to cause harm”.

It set an objective test while Pepuda, which had a much longer list of prohibitions, set a “subjective test”, stating that prohibited utterances included whether they could “reasonably be construed” to demonstrate an intention to be “hurtful”, harmful, or propagate hatred.

Judge Mahomed Navsa, writing for the court, said: “We can all agree that it is important to protect the dignity of all our citizens. Equally we must agree, given our history, that freedom of expression must also be prized. That does not mean that hate speech cannot be proscribed, but it must be tailored to comply with constitutional prescripts and must survive a justification analysis.”

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which initiated the prosecution of Qwelane on behalf of 350 people, mainly from the LGBT community, wants the SCA ruling to be overturned.

It received the largest number of complaints over a single incident ever in relation to the column, it says.

“The very point of the act is to ensure that human dignity and equality is not sacrificed in the name of the right of freedom of expression. The threshold test is whether there is an impairment of human dignity.

“That is an objective, not subjective test,” it says in its written argument. “The word ‘hurtful’ is not merely concerned about the subjective emotions and feelings of a person, but rather about injuries or impairments to a person’s dignity.

“Society that centres human dignity as a foundational value and as a guaranteed right does not tolerate homophobic speech.”