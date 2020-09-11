Cyril Ramaphosa under fire over ANC delegation 'hitching ride' on air force jet

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under fire over the use of an SANDF jet to ferry the ANC delegation led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule to a meeting in Zimbabwe with that country's governing party.

DA MP on the defence portfolio committee, Kobus Marais, said he was astounded that Ramaphosa continued to be silent on the matter as the commander-in-chief of the SANDF 48-hours after the “scandalous revelations”.

Confronted by the media this week, the SANDF confirmed that the ANC delegation sent by the party on a political mission in Harare had been on board a state military jet.

The FF Plus said on Thursday that it would ask the office of the public protector to probe the matter.

The defence force said the ANC delegation was given a lift by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had an official trip coinciding with that of governing party officials.