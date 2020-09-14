Columnists

We demand action over Harare trip

By Editorial - 14 September 2020 - 11:54

The use of a taxpayer-funded SA National Defence Force aircraft by ANC officials on a trip to Zimbabwe is abuse of power and state resources.

The ruling party's delegation, which included secretary-general Ace Magashule, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and head of the NEC subcommittee on economic transformation Enock Godongwana, used the plane alongside defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who went to the neighbouring country on state business. It has emerged the ANC top officials did not have travel permits for the jamboree...

