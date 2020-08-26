Lugalo's murder shows how brutal life is for SA women
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The brutal killing of Kwasa Zozo Lugalo is a reminder that there is absolutely nothing women can do to safeguard themselves against gender-based violence. The work that needs to happen shouldn’t have a lot to do with women.
In fact, often when women do try to safeguard themselves by not walking late, by being aware of their surroundings, jogging on routes that are more populated and reporting their every move to their trusted contacts, many have still found themselves in violent situations or worse — they are found dead...
