This year saw the rise of the extravagant tombstone trend‚ which took the statement "going out with a bang" to a whole new level.

Everyone has the right to a dignified funeral and deserves to have a tombstone that embodies the life they led. But celebrity tombstones that emerged really have set the bar high.

Joe Mafela

This year started off with Joe Mafela's flashy 'living room' tombstone that included a huge flat screen TV and a couch. The legendary actor died in March after being involved in a car accident.

TshisaLIVE was told that Joe's family wanted the tombstone to reflect the actor's career and the impact he made on millions of viewers' lives.

The tombstone was estimated at between R100‚000 and R300‚000.

Mandla Hlatshwayo

Mandla was shot and killed outside a pub in Pimville after he tried to help two women who were being robbed by two armed men.

The former Generations actor died a hero and when he was laid to rest‚ his tombstone embodied that.

Mandla was given his very own DJ set which weighed 400kgs to 500 kgs‚ took a team of people three days to manufacture it and cost R70‚000.

Dumi Masilela

In August Dumi Masilela was honoured with a 3-ton rotating tombstone that cost about R160‚000.

"We wanted to capture who Dumi was to his family‚ his friends and his fans across different platforms. So the stone was inspired by his multi-talented nature. He was an actor‚ singer and soccer player‚ of course in addition to his other life roles like being a husband‚ son and brother‚" Bataung Memorial Tombstone’s CEO Lebohang Khitsane told TshisaLIVE at the time.

These celebs may be gone and their loss will forever be felt by those close to them. However‚ these extravagant‚ flashy and over the top tombstones will ensure that the legacy they left behind will be remembered for a long time to come.