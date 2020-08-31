Mixed reactions over outburst by Lebogang Khitsane’s sister at memorial service
Family drama unfolded at the funeral of tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane at the weekend leaving many in SA feeling triggered.
Khitsane died of renal failure last week.
He was well-known for creating elaborate tombstones for prominent personalities in SA including Mandoza, singer and producer Robbie Malinga and actor Joe Mafela.
He has been hailed as a “game-changer” in the tombstone industry.
Video footage from his memorial service on Sunday went viral after claims made by his sister were filmed.
[WATCH] Friends and family gathered on Sunday morning to pay tribute to tombstone maker, Lebogang Khitsane. But, there was some drama during the memorial service when his sister made these shocking claims. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/UleDZlucdx— eNCA (@eNCA) August 30, 2020
The footage saw #Khitsane and news channel #eNCA top the trends list.
South Africans had mixed reactions to the drama. Some applauded the alleged honesty of his sister, while other said it was misogynistic and disrespectful.
Here's what people said on Twitter.
The #Rakgadi story has been great for laughs on Twitter. The aunt who dishes the dirt on the unfaithful sister-in-law and all that. It is actually tragic and triggering. It reminded me of some of the toxic, woman-hating, misogynistic practices of the communities I grew up in. 1— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) August 30, 2020
Lebogang Khitsane’s sister was out of line. His memorial wasn’t the place to air his laundry.— Sese (@SeseTetiwe) August 30, 2020
Am I the only one who's feels lebohang khitsane sister is right ....this guy built an empire from scratch...gave that whore n her kids a rich life ... and bitch cldnt wait for him to die before she goes bring a lover to his house...@danielmarven @MzansiMirror— NEHANDA'S RISEN BONES (@JasperMhaka) August 30, 2020
Lebogang Khitsane’s sister only embarrassed herself and disrespected her brother’s memory— Siya🇿🇼Bulela (@Siyabu_lela) August 30, 2020
Sies
I stand with Khitsane's sister!!— Keansling 🌈 (@keansling) August 30, 2020
A person that airs dirty secrets during a funeral, I mean I'm your friend after that.
What in the Imbewu was happening in Lebohang Khitsane's funeral??? Yoh that lady is evil for doing that, I don't care whether it's true or not, you don't do that at a funeral. Akanasmilo la sisi man yoh— O. G Mommy💦 (@Brownskin_nm2) August 30, 2020
khitsane's sister maybe out of hand,but truth is out.. pic.twitter.com/xEucrLPBVK— 21 September 🎂🍰 (@curiomisheck) August 30, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.