Here's hoping for justice for slain teen

Two police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teenager Nateniel Julies in cold blood will appear in court today after being charged with murder. We welcome their arrest, and hope his family and residents of that township will see justice being served.



The details surrounding the shooting of Julies,16, do not make any sense. The official account, which led to violent protests in the area, was that the teen was caught in the crossfire between police and gangsters. However, three witnesses have come forward with heartbreaking accounts that paint a picture of police brutality instead...